Glynn to step down as Carreras MD end of September Loop Jamaica

Cigarette company Carreras Limited will get a new managing director following the resignation of Raoul Glynn.

“Raoul Glynn, managing director of the company, will be resigning his position as he prepares to assume a new role within the British American Tobacco (BAT) group,” according to a release from Carreras.

Glynn’s resignation as managing director will take effect on September 20.

Franklin Murillo will assume the position of managing director on October 1.

Murillo is currently the Iberia marketing manager based in Spain and has responsibility within the BAT Group for markets that include Spain, Canary Islands, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar.

“We wish to thank Mr Glynn for his dedication and commitment to the company during his almost three years of service, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Carreras stated.

Glynn will remain on the board of the company as a non-executive director.

He will effectively fill the vacancy created by the departure of Laurent Meffre, who will retire from the board as he assumes other responsibilities within the BAT Group, Carreras added.

“We are confident that Murillo and the management of Carreras Limited will continue on the path of creating strong shareholder value in the years to come,” stated Carreras.

Carreras made a $696 million profit for its first quarter ending June 2022, down from $863 million a year earlier.