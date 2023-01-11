GMSA signs MoU with furniture manufacturing firm in India

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on Wednesday 11, January 2023, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mehidpurwala Furnishers Pvt. Ltd. (MFP) – India, which will facilitate the expansion of the furniture manufacturing industry in Guyana and allow both countries to access more opportunities for capacity building, transfer of technology and skills, capital, and market development.

The MoU was signed by GMSA President, Rafeek Khan, and Adnan Raja (CEO) of MFP. Khan seized the opportunity to establish the alliance during his attendance with the Government of Guyana and other members of the Guyanese private sector at the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore at Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The MoU will facilitate collaboration with development support by companies seeking to form consortiums in order to strengthen the furniture manufacturing sector in Guyana and to meet the country’s rapid growing demand in both domestic and regional markets.

Mehidpurwala Furnishers Pvt. Ltd. is one of several companies which the Association’s President has engaged and visited the company’s impressive seven story showroom covering 100,000 sq.ft. of space. The showroom featured a wide variety of furniture pioneered by the company for every type of consumer, from affordable to luxury furniture which are utilized in the housing, hotel, hospital, educational institution, industrial, warehousing and other infrastructural industries.

Mehidpurwala Furnishers Pvt. Ltd is a fourth-generation company with more than 135 years of experience. The furniture products are constructed with materials such as Indian Tik wood, Pre-Laminated Engineered board and Steel, some of which will be imported from India and finished in Guyana. Guyanese hardwood species will be used in manufacturing the furniture as well, thereby increasing opportunities within the forestry sector and building indigenous manufacturing capacities within Guyana.

Also present from the GMSA were Chairman of the Services Sub-Sector, Haimwant Persaud; Board Members Shyam Nokta, Rosh Khan and Komal Singh. Joining the delegation in India also is David Mahmalji of MHM Holdings Inc. who is also a member of the Association.

This MoU is the first signed by a Guyanese Business Support Organisation in the state of Madhya Pradesh during the Global Investors Summit.

