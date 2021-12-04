Go and make your country a better place, ICU president tells graduands | Loop Jamaica

College graduates must improve their academic competencies to be relevant in today’s world, says the Reverend Roderick Hewitt, president of the International University of the Caribbean (IUC).

Hewitt was addressing the university’s second virtual graduation ceremony, streamed live from the Hope United Church in St Andrew on November 25.

“Today marks the ending of one phase of your academic sojourn at IUC. For those who have completed programmes from certificate to Bachelor degree, I want to encourage you to consider moving on into graduate studies,” he said.

International University of the Caribbean president Reverend Roderick Hewitt addressing graduands at the university’s second virtual graduation ceremony.

“Do not stop improving your academic competencies. The fast-moving pace of knowledge that is transforming the world means that you must be in a mode of continuous lifelong learning and retooling. IUC is proud to have participated in your pedagogical formation to become important change agents and serving in strategic positions in Jamaica, the Caribbean and the wider world,” Hewitt further said.

He also announced a strategic business plan for the university.

“Over the past two years since my appointment to the office of the presidency, my team and I have worked assiduously to halt the decline in public trust that had affected the planned development of the university. ” am pleased to state that we have made small but important steps in the rebuilding of trust, but we still have some way to go,” he said.

“We are also grateful that against all odds our management account has confirmed that not only have we halted the financial decline but we are on track of seeing a profit in operation in 2022.The IUC new Strategic Business Plan that was recently approved by the council, has established the mandate for the next five years to be: Rebuilding relevance, organizational responsiveness and snstitutional resilience,” Hewitt further said,

In his speech, guest speaker Reverend Dr. Jooseop Keum, secretary of the Council for World Mission, stationed in Signapore, emphasised the need for the graduates to rebuild the society.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges to both students and professors as you are forced to have classes online. I know the difficulties of having to spend hours and hours every day in classes and writing papers,” Dr. Keum said. “However, today is the day that your hard work, patience and perseverance are honoured with a degree. As professors and lecturers it is the day that you witness your students strive and go out to change the world with the passion and fresh knowledge that you have imparted in them. You deserved to be appreciated for all your hard work and I congratulate all of you for your time and energy.”

The university, on the day, awarded a total of 200 degrees and certificates, at the undergraduate and post graduate levels.

In addition, the university has conferred honourary Doctor of Letters Degree on two distinguished Jamaicans for ‘incalculable contribution to the education sector’.

The two honourees are the university’s Chancellor, Irene Walter, and Donald Reynolds.

They will now be referred to as Dr. Irene Walter (Hon. Litt.D) and Dr. Donald Reynolds (Hon. Litt.D)

In her acceptance speech, Walter – whose most notable accomplishment is the launch of the Caribbean-wide Secondary School leaving examinations (CSEC) in 1979 – said it is with a sense of humility and thankfulness that she receives the award.

“I am greatly honoured to be considered worthy of receiving the honourary degree of Doctor of Letters of this university, especially as the award comes with the approval of the president and the general council who have been my esteem colleagues and who have shared in the governance of this institution,” she said.

Walters is no stranger to accolades. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame of her alma mater, Camperdown High School. She was recognised as a Distinguished Graduate by the University of the West Indies on its 50th anniversary and honoured by the Government of Jamaica with an award of Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 1998 for her education service.

Reynolds noted that “it is with a sense of humility and thankfulness that I receive today the award of Doctor of Letters conferred on me by the International University of the Caribbean. My journey with this organisation spans for more than 40 years.

“Today, I recognise Reverand Dr Maitland Evans who persuaded me to be a part of this new and exciting venture in addressing the social ills in our society. These have been years of challenge, but has also brought me much joy and personal satisfaction as I see the fulfilment of what was, at the time it started, considered a pipe dream.”

Reynolds also is no stranger to accolades. He received several awards and citations, including Boss of the Year for the Kingston Chapter of the Jamaica Association of Professional Secretaries and Administrators, the University of the West Indies 50th Anniversary Award for the Accountancy Profession, and the International University of the Caribbean’s Spirit of Hope Award.

He was also honoured by the Government of Jamaica with an award of Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2020 for stellar work.