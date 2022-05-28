Go De Girl rules over God Of Love in Pari-Mutuel Trophy | Loop Jamaica

GO DEH GIRL closed a two-timer for Tevin Foster on Saturday’s 11-race card at Caymanas Park, outsprinting 4-5 favourite GOD OF LOVE at five furlongs straight in the Pari-Mutuel Department Trophy for open-allowance runners.

The United States-bred four-year-old filly won at odds of 2-1 for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, quickening inside the final furlong for a four-and-three quarter length win in a fast 58.2.

Foster had earlier opened the 11-race card, going all the way with 8-5 chance MAGGIE’S BOY among three-year-old maidens at six furlongs.

Aaron Chatrie and champion jockey Anthony Thomas also rode two winners. Thomas extended his lead to four winners ahead of Dane Dawkins atop the standings.

Chatrie won aboard Steven Todd’s $250,000 claimer, BRUCE WAYNE, and four-year-old debutant, NO SURRENDER, in the sixth and eighth races, respectively.

Thomas made all with TRIPLE SEVEN in the fifth to close a two-timer for Todd and returned in the nightpan to make every yard of the running with leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s DOUBLE DIVA for the imported filly’s fourth consecutive win from five starts.

Racing continues at the weekend with the 1000 and 2000 Guineas classics set for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.