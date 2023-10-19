Goalkeeper Murray’s free-kick brilliance earns Jago draw with Wolmer’s Loop Jamaica

St Jago High’s goalkeeper, Leighton Murray, emerged as the standout performer by scoring a beautiful freekick and making several saves in an exciting 1-1 draw with Wolmer’s Boys in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition at Mico University on Thursday.

In the 32nd minute, St Jago earned a free-kick roughly 30 metres from the goal, and in a surprising move, goalkeeper Murray took responsibility and executed a splendid free-kick that propelled his team into the lead.

Wolmer’s Boys responded with a relentless onslaught of attacks, but Murray’s heroics between the posts thwarted their efforts. Nevertheless, in the 62nd minute, the dangerous Addon Daye found the target, notching his 13th goal of the season and securing a share of the points for his team.

Both teams had opportunities to secure victory in the late stages of the match. Ultimately, the result was a hard-fought 1-1 draw, a fair outcome that saw Wolmer’s Boys clinch the top spot in Group G with 25 points from 10 games, three points ahead of St Jago High, which moved to 22 points.

Goalkeeper Murray, who received the Man of the Match award, expressed his expectations for better results from his team, stating, “I feel very good. I don’t think my team played very badly, but I expected better from my team because I know what the guys can do. I expected a win.”

Papine High secured a 3-1 victory over Vauxhall High, propelling them into the third position with 16 points. However, their hopes of advancing to the second round as one of the best third-placed teams were dashed, as they remained in the fourth spot with 11 points.

The top two teams from each of the seven groups, along with the four best third-placed teams will advance to the second round.

In the bottom-of-the-table Group G game fixture, Donald Quarrie and Ascot High battled to a 2-2 draw. Donald Quarrie are fifth on eight points while last-place Ascot inched up to three points.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Jamaica College, continued their dominant campaign with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Meadowbrook High. This marked their eighth win in nine games, securing the top spot in Group B with 24 points. They hold a commanding five-point lead over the second-place team, Tivoli Gardens on points. Meadowbrook High remained in fifth place with five points.

In a match that resumed from a 3-0 scoreline, Excelsior High emerged as dominant 5-1 victors over Cedar Grove High, further solidifying their grip on the second spot with 24 points. They trail group leaders St Andrew Technical High, which have amassed 27 points, by a margin of three. Cedar Grove remained in fifth place with three points.

In Group C, Jonathan Grant High whipped Greater Portmore High 8-0 and snatched second place with 21 points, two ahead of Eltham High, which lost 2-0 to group winners Haile Selassie High with 28 points. Nevertheless, Eltham’s total of 19 points is expected to be sufficient for their advancement as one of the best third-placed teams.

Dunoon Technical moved to 10 points in the fourth following a 6-2 hammering of Denham Town, which remained in fifth spot on six points.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Group BMeadowbrook 0 Jamaica College 8

Group CDenham Town 2 Dunoon Technical 6Haile Selassie High 2 Eltham High 0Jonathan Grant High 8 Greater Portmore High 0

Group DCedar Grove High 1 Excelsior High 5

Group GAscot 2 Donald Quarrie 2Papine High3 Vauxhall High 1Wolmer’s Boys 1 St Jago 1

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Group EMona High vs St Catherine High at St Catherine High at 3:00 pmHoly Trinity High vs Norman Manley High at Maxfield Park at 3:00 pm