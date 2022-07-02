Goat thieves on the run after car stopped with stolen animals | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Goat thieves on the run after car stopped with stolen animals
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

Lawmen assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police seized a motor vehicle after it was caught transporting stolen goats along the Holland Bamboo main road in the parish on Saturday, July 02.

Reports are that at about 1:30 a.m., a team of lawmen were on patrol when they signalled the driver of a black Toyota Yaris motor car to stop. The driver disobeyed and sped away.

The vehicle was pursued by the team and on reaching Holland Bamboo main road, the Yaris motor car stopped and two men exited the vehicle and ran.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and two goats were found inside the trunk.

The St. Elizabeth Police are urging members of the public who may have had their goats stolen to contact the Black River Police to assist in locating their owners.

Investigations are ongoing.

