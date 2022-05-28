God Of Love for Pari-Mutuel Trophy | Loop Jamaica

GOD OF LOVE is tipped for two wins in a row though returning up in class in Saturday’s Pari-Mutuel Trophy for open-allowance runners going five furlongs straight at Caymanas Park.

The speedy six-year-old speedster faces DUKE and GO DEH GIRL in a six-horse field after making all in a non-restricted overnight allowance at five furlongs round with Robert Halledeen last Saturday, outsprinting imported LURE OF LUCY before coasting in three and a quarter lengths clear of LABAN.

GOD OF LOVE regularly toggles both classes, dropping down to non-restricted overnight allowance after spending months without a win among open-allowance company.

After beating non-restricted overnight allowance last November, GOD OF LOVE started this season as runner-up in four consecutive races against stakes and open-allowance horses, chasing home his late stablemate, PATRIARCH, in three fast-run sprints.

Drawn at post-position one, GOD OF LOVE’s main rivals are DUKE and GO DEH GIRL, who is widest at stall six. The handicaps are against DUKE, who has 126lb, allowing GOD OF LOVE pounds.

Though GO DEH GIRL’s last win was at five furlongs straight, the runner-up, RACE CAR, was allowing her seven pounds off an 18-month lay-up.

The Pari-Mutuel Trophy is the 10th of 11 races scheduled. First post is 11:35 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200m

Select Me (3)

Race 2 – 1100m

The Nextbigting (3)

Race 3 -1200m

Mr Lyndhurst (1)

—-Race 4 – 1600m

Another Bullet (7)

Race 5 – 1000m Rd

Wifey Sez So (6)

Race 6 – 1200m

Potential (5)

Race 7 -1100m

Thegoodlife (8)

Race 8 – 1000m Rd

Jungle Cat (8)

Race 9 – 1100m

Artesia (7)

Race 10 – 1000m St

God of Love (8)

Race 11 – 1400m

Double Diva (1)

