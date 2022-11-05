God of Love outclasses field for victory at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Robert Halledeen on Saturday booted home GOD OF LOVE to complete his second two-timer at Caymanas Park since returning from North America where he rode winners at Mountaineer Park in West Virginia and Thistledown in Ohio this summer.

Outclassing rivals in the eighth event at five furlongs round, GOD OF LOVE took charge a half-mile out from WILL THE CONQUEROR and cruised into the straight before pulling clear in the stretch run, winning by four and a half lengths ahead of BATON ROUGE in 59.4.

GOD OF LOVE won at odds of 2-5, with Halledeen, who earlier produced 6-1 chance DILIGENT in a driving finish at five furlongs straight to catch BREAKING STORM at the wire in the sixth race among $250,000 claimers.

Gary Subratie saddled two winners, three-year-old maiden AMAD ALI and DHEADCORNERSTONE, who won his third race, beating three-year-olds at a mile with Reyan Lewis, who also rode a two-timer after opening the nine-race card in a runaway win astride Ian Parsard’s BOOTYLICIOUS.

Subratie’s AMAD ALI won easily at six furlongs, closing from off the pace at 5-1 with Allen Maragh to rush past 2-5 favourite REAL BIGMAN, who appeared to have the race in the bag leaving the furlong pole.

DHEADCORNERSTONE continued his improvement by disputing the lead down the backstretch and powering home in the stretch run for an even-money win in 1:40.2.

Racing continues on Sunday.