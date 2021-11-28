God of Love the overall favourite, but watch Alexa’s Lodge | Loop Jamaica

Down-in-class GOD OF LOVE is the ante-post favourite for Sunday’s Gerry Skelton Memorial at five and a half furlongs on his return to overnight allowance, the level at which he scored his only victory this year when stepping down in class in June.

A return to overnight allowance has GOD OF LOVE shouldering top-weight 126lb, allowing fit ALEXA’S LODGE 10lbs, after her second-place effort behind NUCLEAR NOON at five furlongs round on November 6.

NUCLEAR NOON, who had clocked 1:12.4 at six furlongs in his previous race, beating REGNANT in the Tack Room Trophy, had to be ridden out by Robert Halledeen to overhaul ALEXA’S LODGE and speedster DEEP BLUE SEA, who set ripping splits of 23.1, 34.2 and 46.3.

GOD OF LOVE’s last race was a fifth-place finish behind DUKE at five furlongs round, staying on just ahead of VICTORY TURN and SALVATION. LEGALITY, renowned as a pacer, went by GOD OF LOVE a furlong out to claim fourth, him a furlong and a half out.

In performances, a week apart, at five furlongs round, GOD OF LOVE finished fifth in 1:01.0 with 122lbs, whereas ALEXA’S LODGE was second in 1:00.2 with 112lbs, beaten by NUCLEAR NOON, who, two races prior lost in a fast 56.3 at five furlongs straight to SECRET IDENTITY.

ALEXA’S LODGE’s form represents NUCLEAR NOON, which gives her every chance of upsetting GOD OF LOVE.

The Gerry Skelton Memorial is the ninth of 10 races scheduled.

First post is 11:45 a.m.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Race 1 -1200m

General Mubaraak (12)

Race 2 – 1400m

Nasdaq Princess (1)

Race 3 – 1200m

Babylike (2)

Race 4 – 1000m Rd

It’s All I (4)

Race 5 – 1100m

Proseco (6)

Race 6 – 1600m

Mr Universe (10)

Race 7 – 1600m

Silent Cat (8)

Race 8 – 1200m

Drummer Boy (6)

Race 9 – 1100m

Alexa’s Lodge (6)

Race 9 – 1400m

Race 10 – 1000m St

Let’s Get It On (9)

