GoFundMe launched to complete living museum project in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

The development of Jamaica’s first ‘living museum’, the WARE Living Museum of Built Heritage and Traditional Crafts, in southern St Elizabeth is well advanced.

The open-air/living museum concept is on track to be a unique Caribbean, heritage-focused, community-based, experiential tourism innovation.

To date, the museum’s first restored historic building, the Vassel House, is 70 per cent complete. However, funds were depleted at the end of March, and brought the project to a standstill. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been launched to complete the project.

Partially reconstructed Spanish wall and thatch-roofed 100-year-old Vassel House.

The Wattle & Red Earth (WARE) Collective is now seeking to raise US$6,500 to purchase materials, pay and train apprentices for up to five more weeks for project completion.

Advocates of the living museum concept, WARE Collective, said the non-profit organisation was set up by a group of heritage and art enthusiasts. The group’s members, based in Jamaica and in the Diaspora, aim to educate and preserve traditional arts, crafts and building techniques in southern St Elizabeth and, eventually, other parts of Jamaica.

“These ways of living and the building techniques are being lost and undervalued, so we need to teach the next generation how to preserve them,” said Carol Campbell, artist and board director of the WARE Collective.

In January 2021, WARE deconstructed a Spanish wall dwelling set for demolition and relocated the building to the Living Museum site in Malvern Chase. Spanish wall structures were built by enslaved Africans and their descendants using earth, stone, white lime, and lumber.

The WARE apprentices learn how to thatch the roof of the Vassel House.

Over the past two years, WARE has recruited a motivated group of five apprentices from the local community to work under the direction of 81-year-old master builder Guy ‘Maas Guy’ Parchment to restore the first structure in the living museum series.

Guy has been training Marsha, Bally, O’Neil, Vincent, and Blade to reconstruct the Vassel House from the ground up to the ridge.

“As part of the training, the local apprentices have learned valuable techniques and have been applying them to wood selection, as well as the building and firing of a traditional lime kiln. They also now understand how to select red earth for mortar, lay limestone, thatch and to carry out basic lime rendering,” said Ann Hodges, architect and WARE Collective board director.

“So far, we have raised US$2,700, but we are optimistic that we will receive even more favourable responses in the coming weeks, as Jamaica stands to again lead a regional movement towards preserving our heritage and offering visitors and locals an alternative visitor attraction,” Hodges said.

She said the GoFundMe proceeds would go towards completing the thatching on the Vassel House; building a fourth lime kiln; completing the Spanish wall infill; rendering the walls inside and outside with lime plaster; whitewashing the interior and exterior walls; installing joists and flooring; repairing and restoring the existing doors and windows; repairing internal walls; installing light and power; and preparing the exterior for water run-off and wheel-chair access.

Campbell and Hodges are inviting Jamaica-based donors to make direct deposits to: Bank: JMMB Bank (Haughton Terrace, Kingston)Account Holder: The Ware Collective LimitedJMD Smart Business -SME Chequing Account 006000177833