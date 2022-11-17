Going to the chapel of love with Shanzi + Nino! Loop Jamaica

Entrepreneur and promoter duo of Shanice ‘Shanzi’ Allen and Jermaule ‘Nino’ Adair have taken up space in the minds and hearts of many as their budding love story blossomed.

The young couple, whose individual popularities grew as social media fawned over their adoring secret messages and timeline PDA, decided to tie the knot in 2023.

In a kind of ‘old to us, new to you’ announcement, the two announced – on their individual channels, of course – that they were engaged and are planning a wedding.

This sent their fans into a tailspin, many professing their love for the union, some wishing congratulations, and others demanding a date for the nuptials.

The date is set, and though the date is unknown at the moment, Loop Lifestyle can confirm it will be a December wedding to remember!

The soon-to-be-hitched couple – who many followers refer to as the Jamaican power couple – spoke about their Yuletide celebration in a recent interview with Loop Lifestyle reporterKadeem Rodgers.

They’re quite entertaining together and shared a few #AdairingMoment during the interview, watch and see.