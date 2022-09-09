GOJ/USTDA sign agreement for enhanced access to emergency services Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, has signed a Grant Agreement with the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The Agreement, which will facilitate the funding of technical services to support the Enhanced Access to Emergency Services Project (EAES), is valued at seven hundred and thirty-nine thousand, five hundred and seven United States Dollars (US$739,507).

The Agreement was signed on September 7, at a ceremony held at Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz noted that the grant provided by the USTDA, will facilitate the engagement of a technical consultant, who will assist in:

The creation of a consolidated emergency communications system; recommending technological and operational upgrades to improve Jamaica’s emergency response capabilities; and providing an impact analysis in relation to the project.

In underscoring the importance of the project to Jamaica, Minister Vaz noted that Jamaica’s digital infrastructure would benefit significantly; this would come from improvements as a result of the revamping and consolidating of the current communications infrastructure, which supports the receipt and response to emergency calls.

Additionally, benefits in the areas of improved quality of life of residents; greater peace of mind for locals, tourists and other visitors to the island; and more efficient and effective deployment of first response personnel will also be realized.