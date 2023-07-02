Golden Barbie celebrates 32nd B-Day in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Model and SISwimsuit cover girl Golden Barbie took her Indah Clothing yellow macrame bikini for a swim in the turq waters of Montego Bay recently.

We couldn’t help but recognise the German-born model, whose real name is Jasmine Sanders’ itsy bitsy ‘kini when she dropped a photo dump for her 6.2m followers on the gram.

Sanders is a model and fashion influencer has been working in the fashion and beauty industries since her early teenage years.

To date, Sanders has worked with popular brands such as Victoria’s Secret, DKNY and Free People.

What takes her to the tropics, you ask? For starters, it’s a celebration of life and personal accomplishments.

Having recently shot her 2023 Sport’sIllustratedSwimsuit cover in Puerto Rico, we reckon the bombshell simply wanted a bit more sun, sand, and sea.

But, it was in fact, a festive trip, as the glamazon rang in her 32nd trip around the sun — celebrating, according to her, a “beautiful life” with friends and loved ones.

In the post, Sanders wrote a self-love letter to herself and her support team: therapists, relatives, friends who’ve become family, etc.

She wrote: “I have such a beautiful life… I thank my friend that have turned into family for picking me up when I’m at my lowest and helping me laugh and dance through every storm.”

The second portion of her caption was a love letter to self, where she wrote positive affirmations: “I’m proud of you sis… I love me some you.”

LoopLifestyle heads to the second city to see ‘Barbie’.