Golding, Campbell under fire for ‘offensive’ skit at PNP event Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is under fire from Jamaicans on social media after they accused two of the party’s most senior officers of purportedly “mocking” the suffering that were endured by Africans during slavery in the Caribbean and the Americas.

During what appeared to have been a contrived skit at the South St Andrew Constituency Conference on Sunday night at the Tony Spaulding Sports Complex in Arnett Gardens, PNP President, Mark Golding, was called on stage by the party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, to use a key to pull a silver chain from the neck of a black man who was wearing dreadlocks.

According to the man, the chain represents the “bondage” he and others have been under since Andrew Holness assumed the role of Prime Minister in 2016.

“… What exactly happened to you, ‘Big Stone’ (an alias for the man with the chain around his neck)?” asked Campbell on mike of the PNP supporter.

The man responded: “Andrew Holness have mi under bondage fi seven years, and we tiad a the Labourites!”

In his usual fiery and controversial style, Campbell began jumping and saying that, “A have a feeling that Mark Golding have the key to release him out of bondage!”

Golding then walked on stage and released the silver chains from the around the man’s neck.

The ‘acting’ has, however, not gone down well with scores of social media users on various platforms, who have largely expressed shock that senior officials of the PNP could embark on such a performance that had the potential to offend citizens in general.

“What kinda of Bakra Master thing this… This gives me a slavery vibe… What is Mark and Dayton doing? Dayton again,” wrote a man on social media website, X, formerly Twitter.

Publisher Latoya West-Blackwood wrote on X that, “When you think things can’t get worse, they do. There’s officially not one thinking person in this mix. Jamaica deserves an actual Opposition (party).”

A woman described the skit as being, “Cringeworthy, disappointing, self-loathing, (and) racist.”

Some persons on X have also taken offence to the act of Golding – a white man – pulling the chain, given the fact that his father in particular, was a white Englishman named Sir John Golding, a university professor and a prominent surgeon who was well-known for his service to the poor in Jamaica.

“I refuse to believe that nobody in the PNP saw how offensive it would be for a white Jamaican man to be engaged in freeing a black man from so-called bondage in a skit and virtually mocking slavery,” a woman commented.

Asked another user of the X platform: “Does Mark Golding know that he is a white man or…?

“There is no way any well-thinking person thought… yes, the optics of a white man with the key to a chain around a black man’s neck is the perfect image to put forward for the leader of a black nation,” she opined.

The debate on the appropriateness of the act at the PNP constituency conference raged on Instagram as well.

“Listen, everyone knows gimmickry plays a big part of Jamaican politics. So I don’t see the need for the big outrage,” said a male Instagram user.

Another individual agreed with that comment, and said Jamaicans “take some thinks that are just for amusement, too serious”.

In response to that remark, a woman said: “It’s ill-advised and sends the absolute worst message of heavy slave-master vibes.”

A man opined that, “Mark Golding needs to fire his advisor(s) and those around him, because everyone should have known that the backlash would he heavy for a white Jamaican man to poke fun and mocking slavery.”