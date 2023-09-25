Golding: Dalrymple-Philbert’s resignation as MP came as a surprise Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Golding: Dalrymple-Philbert’s resignation as MP came as a surprise Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding: Dalrymple-Philbert’s resignation as MP came as a surprise

Gov’t senator tells PNP to ‘back off’ the media

Three men in custody re Grants Pen double murder

Soca+ promoters kickoff festival on a charitable note

Dr Novlet Davis: Guardian angel of Brandon Hill’s health

Woman allegedly caught red-handed with loot being stolen from church

JMEA, IDB partner with HEART to close manufacturing skills gap

‘Unfortunate’, says McKenzie of conditions in some areas of W Hanover

Gang boss ‘Blackman’ turns to scripture at ‘Clans’ sentencing hearing

tTech warns of growing cyber threats in Jamaica

Monday Sep 25

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

47 minutes ago

Opposition Leader Mark Golding speaking in Albert Town, South Trelawny on Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has said Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert’s resignation as Member of Parliament (MP) for South Trelawny last Friday had not been expected.

Dalrymple-Philibert bowed to mounting pressure and tendered her resignation as House Speaker and as MP, both with immediate effect.

She had been under pressure since Tuesday after a report from the Integrity Commission was made public, and which contained a recommendation that she be slapped with eight charges relative to her statutory declarations between 2015 and 2021.

The charges relate to breaches of the Parliament (Integrity of Members) Act and the Integrity Commission Act, and are connected to the purchase of a 2015 Mercedes Benz on Government concession, which she did not include in her statutory declarations for six years.

But speaking at the People’s National Party’s (PNP) National Executive Council on Sunday at Albert Town High School in Trelawny – Dalrymple-Philibert territory – Golding said with the call for her to resign as House speaker, he did not see her resignation as MP coming.

“Coming with her resignation as the speaker was her resignation as Member of Parliament, which we were not expecting, but it has happened and we are glad Jamaican society stood up for what was right and ensured that the integrity of our Parliament was protected and preserved,” said Golding.

He renewed calls for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to make known the identities of six parliamentarians who are currently under probe by the Integrity Commission for perceived illicit enrichment.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding: Dalrymple-Philbert’s resignation as MP came as a surprise

Jamaica News

Gov’t senator tells PNP to ‘back off’ the media

Jamaica News

Three men in custody re Grants Pen double murder

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting a baby boy.
The revelation was made yesterday at their baby shower, with the exuberant couple jumping for joy when the colour blue em

Jamaica News

Eight-year-old Portland girl found dead with bag over face

See also

Another 8-year-old brutally murdered in St Ann a day earlier

Jamaica News

‘ASK THE GOVERNMENT’, says Greg Christie re shooting of IC director

Executive Director of the Integrity Commission (IC), Greg Christie, gave an interesting response to members of the media on the shooting of Ryan Evans, the IC’s Director of Corruption Prevention, on T

Jamaica News

Child stabbed after reportedly refusing man’s offer to look at phone

A 31-year-old labourer from St Mary is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a child when she refused his offer to show her something on his phone.
He is Oraine Samuels, otherw

Jamaica News

Sagicor welcomes messages of condolences for Danny Williams

To commemorate a luminary philanthropist and insurance industry titan Dr R. Danny Williams who sadly passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited wishes to advise the ope

Jamaica News

Four held as cops find eight stolen goats stuffed in car trunk

Four men are in custody following the recovery of 8 goats that were stolen on the Cameron Hill main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday, September 24.
Reports from the police are that at about 6:30 am,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols