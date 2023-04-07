Golding mum on ‘issues’ PNP MP has in NW St Catherine, but… Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has indicated that while he is aware that Member of Parliament (MP) for North West St Catherine, Hugh Graham, has some “issues” in the constituency, the party’s focus is to ensure that it remains in the party’s win column.

“What matters to me is that the constituency of North West St Catherine has proper representation, the party’s organisation is strong, and that it stays in the column of the People’s National Party, and it is our intention to ensure that happens,” declared Golding.

The Opposition leader was responding to questions on Thursday, days after Graham resigned from some of his roles in the party.

Golding, speaking at the conclusion of a peace march through several communities in his South St Andrew constituency on Thursday, did not divulge any details of the ‘issues’ Graham currently has in his constituency.

Graham sent tongues wagging on Monday after he announced his resignation from the shadow cabinet as Opposition Spokesman on Commerce, Science and Technology, with immediate effect.

The parliamentarian, in subsequent media interviews, said he felt that he was being undermined by a PNP councillor in the constituency, who, according to Graham, would possibly launch a challenge to become the next MP.

Golding remained mum on those claims being levelled by Graham, and amid talk in the public sphere that the first-term parliamentarian was being maligned by other party operatives.

However, the PNP president said he continues to value Graham as a comrade, and pushed back at suggestion that there were issues between himself and the parliamentarian.

Hugh Graham

“I don’t have a lot to say about that. Sir Graham is somebody that I know personally… We’ve had ongoing dialogue,” Golding told reporters.

“I am aware that he (Graham) has some issues in the constituency. I am aware of that, and as I say, I don’t want to really say much about it,” he insisted.

Added Golding on Graham’s roles in the party: “He has been someone who has served the people as a councillor and now as Member of Parliament, he’s a member of the People’s National Party, and as such, I value him as an individual and a comrade.

“If he (Graham) has reached the point where he is having second thoughts, that’s entirely up to him,” said Golding.

In several interviews he has given in the media, Graham has reportedly not ruled out crossing the floor in Parliament to join the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

That perceived option has triggered a political earthquake in the PNP that has been dogged by widespread claims of disunity in its ranks for quite some time now.

The interviews in which Graham has not ruled out crossing over to the JLP have even agitated some PNP supporters and bloggers on social media, who, for the most part, are vividly upset at such perceived posturing.

Amid the contentious issues, Golding reiterated that his focus is on ensuring that North West St Catherine remains with the PNP.

“One way or the other, we’ll be doing what we need to do to defend the interest of the people to ensure the party continues to hold sway in North West St Catherine,” he stated.