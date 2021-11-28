Golding not expecting political fallout from SOE stance | Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, is adamant that he does not expect that his party will pay a political price for its rejection of the states of emergency (SOEs), despite their political rivals insisting that they will do so in the future.

It was Government Senator Matthew Samuda who made the remark in the Senate on Thursday, moments before the 13 Government’s lawmakers in the Upper House failed to gain the support of one Opposition senator to have the SOEs extended.

Asked at a PNP press conference on Friday whether he anticipated a political fallout for the party’s stance on the SOEs as Samuda was suggesting, Golding said he would be willing to pay the political price.

“I am prepared to pay a price if that is what the Jamaican people think I should pay,” declared Golding.

“(However), I don’t think we will pay a political price for it because Jamaican people will see through the politics that is being played by the Government, and realise that what we are doing is standing up for the rights of the Jamaican people,” insisted the Opposition leader.

Any political fallout the Opposition PNP may face from voting against the SOEs might be tested in the upcoming Local Government Elections, which are constitutionally due by February of next year.

Until that time, Golding remains adamant that Jamaicans “will not exact a price on me” for “standing up for their rights and for the proper use of the Constitution.”

“I think they (Jamaicans) will respect me for that,” he insisted.

The PNP president has long contended that the SOEs are unconstitutional, an argument which the Government has repeatedly rejected.

The matter is a subject of legal proceedings to determine whether the use of the emergency security measures is unconstitutional.

The seven SOEs were declared on November 14 in St Andrew South, Kingston West, Kingston Central, Kingston East in the Corporate Area, and the parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

The measures came to an end on Saturday night.