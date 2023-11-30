Golding says PNP not on ‘a rum and Boom mission’ Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, has called on party supporters to take the East Central St James constituency from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next general elections.

Despite the constituency being considered a JLP bastion, Golding said sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Edmund Bartlett, has neglected the area’s infrastructure.

He specifically pointed to the dire state of the local road network while addressing comrades after a tour of the constituency on Wednesday.

“A never si suh much bad road in my life! Fi such a show-off MP, such a ‘boasy’ MP who has been in this constituency for… 21 years, is the worst roads all over this place,” Golding claimed.

He said under the Government’s new road improvement project called the ‘Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme, “this constituency alone wi tek up the whole money,” due to its purported poor road infrastructure.

Golding expressed confidence in a surge of support for the PNP, assuring party loyalists that the party is not on “a rum and Boom mission”, and is focused on saving the country.

“I never know so much PNP live inna East Central St James. A feel like a lion has been sleeping, but is like it rouse now, and the other side a guh fret,” he told cheering comrades.

“So people of East Central (St James), you have a decision to make. Every single person weh ever vote PNP before, when the trumpet sound, everybody have to come enuh man,” Golding implored the constituents.

He further reiterated the party’s mission, saying, “Is not a dig out yuh hand ‘miggle’ mission wi (the PNP) deh pon.

“Is a mission to rescue the country for ourselves and our children and generations to come.

“That is why we are here. That’s why we spend the whole day a drive up and down and a meet and greet the people. We have to save this country,” said Golding.

Rushell Reid Knott is slated to represent the party in the next general elections, which is expected to be held by September 2025.

The PNP has managed to secure the East Central St James seat only three times since it was first contested in an election in 1976.

The party achieved this through Violet Neilson, who won the seat in the 1989, 1993, and 1997 national polls. Neilson later went on to made history by becoming Jamaica’s first female Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Bartlett, in contrast, has held the seat for the JLP in the five subsequent elections, contributing to the JLP’s eight overall victories in the constituency over the years.