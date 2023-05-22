Golding takes issue with PM comments re need to pay politicians more Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, is questioning Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ logic that an underpaid political class cannot effectively run the country to deliver the citizens’ demands.

“The prime minister talk ’bout him haffi pay politician 200 and 300 per cent increase fi get good people to come into politics,” said Golding at the Myersville Divisional Conference in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

“Since when yuh go inna politics fi mek money unless yuh a tief? Since when yuh go inna politics fi mek money unless yuh is a damn tief?” asked Golding sternly.

Holness, in breaking his silence on Thursday relative to the tsunami of criticisms over the massive salary increases that had been granted to local politicians, said the improve compensation would attract the “best talents” who have often overlooked politics.

He said local politicians have long suffered from receiving poor salaries, while still being required to meet the needs of their constituents, even out of their own pockets.

Holness underscored that critics will often look on and say, “‘Why we should pay yuh more and the country not running well’.

“The country not running well because of that very reason. You’ve chosen to have an underpaid political class! How should they deliver?” he questioned last week.

But Golding, on Sunday, remained adamant that “politics is a vocation of service”.

He said instead of politicians ensuring they are compensated well, attention should be focused on ensuring that “professionals” in the public service are “properly looked after, so dem feel full and nice and looked after…, and stick to national development, instead of looking to migrate, and go a foreign fi make them family survive.”

The PNP president is of the view that the Jamaicans should react “negatively” to the salary hike, as “what they decide to pay politicians is way out of wack.”

Meanwhile, Golding also reacted to Holness’ comment that he (Golding) has joined the “giving club” relative to giving 80 per cent of his (Golding’s) new salary as Opposition leader to persons in need and other charitable causes.

The Opposition leader said he has been giving back for years, and will continue to so.

On Friday, Holness said that having served as an elected representative for more than 25 years, he has built a reputation of giving to worthy causes.

“I will continue to give. I have been doing this for a long time,” he declared then.