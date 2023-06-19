Golding threatens legal action if Local Gov’t polls postponed again Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Golding threatens legal action if Local Gov’t polls postponed again Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding threatens legal action if Local Gov’t polls postponed again

5 questions with Andrew Bachelor, CEO of RuJohn Foundation

Everton striker Demarai Gray included in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup squad

Danielle’s mom weeps after seeing her child’s body at autopsy

Tropical Storm Bret forms over Central Atlantic

‘Psycho’ evaluation ordered for 77-y-o man accused of killing wife

New World Bank president hails Jamaica’s economic performance

BCIC rewriting policy booklets in plain language

FULL SPEED AHEAD! Judge warns ‘Beachy Stout’ trial will start in Sept

Wanted for murder: 4 of the men who escaped Black River lock-up

Tuesday Jun 20

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

People’s National Party (PNP) President and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Leader of the Opposition Peoples National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, is threatening to take the Government to court if it should further postpone the next Local Government Elections after February 2024.

“If dem feel dem can extend it again, we are going to take dem to court, and we are going to test the constitutionality of that,” declared Golding to loud cheers from party supporters gathered at a PNP political meeting in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The Government on February 21 posited that it needed more time to ensure that the country’s economic recovery is sustained before it is in a position to call the Local Government Elections, postponing the polls by one year until February 28, 2024.

The elections were then due by February 28 this year.

Golding told comrades that he is “very confident” that the court will not allow any further delay of the elections, “because that cannot be consistent with a democratic system of local governance.

“So, I am warning dem, Nuh badda try dat again! Call di Local Government Elections before the time come (or) before the end of this one-year period which you put in place in February on bogus grounds,” Golding insisted.

Besides the PNP voicing its discontent with the decision to postpone Local Government Elections another time – the third postponement since November 2020 – concerns were raised in several quarters about the continued delays, including by business leaders.

Golding, in the meantime, pointed to a PNP-commissioned opinion poll earlier this year, which showed that the party had made gains on the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in certain areas as the reason why the Government had not called the municipal polls.

“Dem never want call nuh election, so dem bring the legislation again (to postpone the Local Government Elections),” suggested Golding.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding threatens legal action if Local Gov’t polls postponed again

Lifestyle

5 questions with Andrew Bachelor, CEO of RuJohn Foundation

Sport

Everton striker Demarai Gray included in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup squad

More From

Jamaica News

Danielle’s mom weeps after seeing her child’s body at autopsy

The mother of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, Sudine Mason, wept Monday after viewing her daughter’s body at the Tranquility Funeral Home in Kingston.
An autopsy was performed on the child’s body on

See also

Jamaica News

Canadian woman alleges robbery after altercation, split with ex

… to have day in court in November, three years after incident in Cassava Piece

Jamaica News

Businessman killed, licensed firearm stolen in St Ann

A businessman was shot dead and his licensed firearm reportedly stolen by his attackers at his home in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Sunday.
The deceased is 41-year-old Andrew Dawkins, who operated Big

Sport

Shericka Jackson finishes third in 100m at Oslo Diamond League

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson secured third place in the women’s 100m at the Bislett Games, a Wanda Diamond League meeting, in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.
Jackson, participating in her first 100m r

Entertainment

Identical twins from August Town vie for Miss Universe Jamaica crown

Twin sisters Tia and Tika Rutherford are passionate about giving back and helping the less fortunate.
Those attributes and their competitive nature, pushed them to enter the Miss Universe Jamai

Jamaica News

Man held following grisly murder of woman in St Ann

A man has been detained for questioning relative to the grisly murder of a woman whose body was found in Moneague, St Ann on Friday.
The deceased is 48-year-old Novelette Chambers, alias ‘Mitsy’, u

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols