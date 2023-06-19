Golding threatens legal action if Local Gov’t polls postponed again Loop Jamaica

Leader of the Opposition Peoples National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, is threatening to take the Government to court if it should further postpone the next Local Government Elections after February 2024.

“If dem feel dem can extend it again, we are going to take dem to court, and we are going to test the constitutionality of that,” declared Golding to loud cheers from party supporters gathered at a PNP political meeting in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The Government on February 21 posited that it needed more time to ensure that the country’s economic recovery is sustained before it is in a position to call the Local Government Elections, postponing the polls by one year until February 28, 2024.

The elections were then due by February 28 this year.

Golding told comrades that he is “very confident” that the court will not allow any further delay of the elections, “because that cannot be consistent with a democratic system of local governance.

“So, I am warning dem, Nuh badda try dat again! Call di Local Government Elections before the time come (or) before the end of this one-year period which you put in place in February on bogus grounds,” Golding insisted.

Besides the PNP voicing its discontent with the decision to postpone Local Government Elections another time – the third postponement since November 2020 – concerns were raised in several quarters about the continued delays, including by business leaders.

Golding, in the meantime, pointed to a PNP-commissioned opinion poll earlier this year, which showed that the party had made gains on the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in certain areas as the reason why the Government had not called the municipal polls.

“Dem never want call nuh election, so dem bring the legislation again (to postpone the Local Government Elections),” suggested Golding.