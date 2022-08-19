Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.

Oregon World Championships finalist Stephenie-Ann McPherson secured her spot in the women’s 400m final after finishing second in the first of two semifinal heats on the opening day of the three-day championships on Friday.

McPherson completed the one-lap event in 51.65 seconds as Bahamian two-time Olympic and World champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the race easily in 50.84 seconds, the quickest time over the heats.

McPherson’s 51.65 represents the fourth fastest in the heats. Kyra Constantine completed the automatic qualifiers from the first semifinal heat. She finished third in 51.93 seconds.

McPherson’s compatriot Junelle Bromfield finished the second semifinal in 51.75 seconds to advance on time.

Sada Williams of Barbados, the Commonwealth Games champion and the bronze medalist from the Oregon World Championships is the second-fastest qualifier for Saturday’s final, winning the second semi-final heat in 51.48 seconds.

Calderon Roxana Gomez, of Cuba, finished second in 51.57 seconds, and Natassha McDonald, of Canada, grabbed the other automatic qualifying spot for the final, finishing third, in 51.65 seconds.

Oregon World Championships finalist Christopher Taylor and his Jamaica’s compatriot Nathon Allen both won their semi-final heats.

Taylor (45.50) and Allen (45.85) will enter the final with the two fastest times.