Good Samaritan 5K to raise funds for dialysis machine Loop Jamaica

The Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Good Samaritan 5K Health Run/Walk, now in its ninth year, is scheduled for tomorrow.

The proceeds from this year’s staging will go towards purchasing a dialysis machine.

In the past, the proceeds from the 5K would go towards operating the Good Samaritan Inn, however, the organisers feel that purchasing the dialysis machine would help to better serve the public.

The intention is to install the machine at Andrews Memorial Hospital where it will serve people who find it difficult to afford the costs associated with being on dialysis.

One of the organisers of the 5K, Ransford Ricketts, said that a memorandum of understanding was signed with Andrews Hospital for the hospital to have use of the equipment, but people who cannot afford to use the machine would be heavily discounted.

Ricketts said that more than 10 per cent of Jamaicans have kidney disease. He pointed out that the issue is compounded by the fact that there are not many dialysis machines on the island as it costs, at the lower end, around $45,000 per week for treatment.

“We know that one machine can’t make a big difference, but it can make a difference. So the aim of the 5K Run is to raise funds for the machine and raise awareness about kidney disease,” he said.

The run starts at 6:30am tomorrow. The starting point is the southern end of Phoenix Avenue in St Andrew, and it ends at the Andrews Memorial SDA Church.

Sponsors include the Digicel Foundation, Wisynco Group, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, CHASE, FYah 105, JMMB, and NHT.