Goodwill says court injunction does not affect Big Pot game Loop Jamaica

Goodwill Enterprise has indicated that its Big Pot game is unaffected by a court injunction concerning the use of a specific image used in marketing material for Lucky Play Games.

Lucky Play is publicly traded as Goodwill Enterprises Limited.

“On January 29, 2022, the Supreme Court of Jamaica issued an interim injunction relating to the use of a specific image used in some of the marketing material for our Lucky Play Games. The order, and related court proceedings which is still ongoing, do not affect the “Big Pot” game and the use of the name “Big Pot” is protected by a duly registered trademark,” stated Goodwill’s firm Myers, Fletcher and Gordon.

Goodwill’s rival Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) had secured an injunction against the company.

In the meantime, Lucky Play says it continues to find creative ways to grow and connect with its players.

“Lucky Play was launched to provide the best opportunities to our players and that is a mission we will stand on,” noted Chairman of Goodwill Enterprises Limited, Ian Dear.

Goodwill said it continues to offer Big Pot and other Lucky Play games to our valued customers.

Lucky Play Lottery launched in February 2021 with its flagship product, Big Pot, offering the highest-pay out of lottery games in Jamaica.