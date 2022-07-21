Google to host Start-up Academy in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Personnel from Google, the University of Technology (Utech) and Diaspora partners have collaborated to host Start-up Academy Jamaica, a robust week-long programme to provide entrepreneurs with practical advice on technology best practices for early-stage tech start-ups.

The programme will be held virtually and comprehensively cover various topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

It will expose entrepreneurs to technology-enabled businesses, and business cases; help prepare them for venture capital funding; select the best technologies for their ideas and provide longer-term mentoring for business viability.

Registration for the initiative closes on Friday, July 22, 2022. The programme will take place between July 25 and July 29, 2022.

Larkland Morley, organiser and Chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Technology Taskforce in the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN), said he is delighted to extend this unique opportunity to participants.

“Jamaicans are very talented and entrepreneurial, and I am excited about this event which will also see presentations from several Jamaicans in the diaspora. This is an indication of both the depth and breadth of our talent,” Morely said.

JDTAN Chairman Leo Gilling added that he is proud of the programme that will add to the tech start-up landscape.

“The impact of this programme is incalculable as participants will be the beneficiaries of great content but, more importantly, equity-free support, access to an exclusive network, and access to future opportunities and programs. There is no telling what the impact of this deposit will be in the years to come.”