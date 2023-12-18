GOOSE COOKED? Chef served 20-year sentence under new Firearms Act Loop Jamaica

A chef who was convicted of unauthorised possession of ammunition under the new Firearms Act, was last Thursday sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison.

Delroy Fletcher, alias ‘Pencil’, was given the lengthy custodial sentence when he appeared in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Fletcher, a chef from Text Lane in Rose Gardens, Kingston, was charged after 35 rounds of ammunition and a magazine or magazines were allegedly found by the police at his home.

Prosecutors led evidence that on November 10, 2022, law enforcers from the Kingston Central police conducted a raid at Fletcher’s house, where the illegal items were found.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged under the new Firearms Act, which was implemented the same month Fletcher was booked for the offence.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced last month in Parliament that the Act is to be amended “to ensure that there is no ambiguity, (and) no lack of clarity in the application of the penalties recommended by this House (Parliament).”

The announcement came a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, indicated that her office would be appealing the life sentence that was imposed on 26-year-old Atlee Murray of March Pen Road, St Catherine, who was caught with an illegal gun, with a view to having the sentence set aside.

The DPP, in a statement at the time, noted that the sentence exceeded the punishment that is stipulated by the Firearms Act.

Murray was sentenced on October 26 to serve 15 years before being eligible for parole consideration. In addition, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars for unauthorised possession of ammunition.

But Llewellyn pointed out that the maximum sentence which could have been imposed on Murray for possession of a prohibited weapon was 25 years, with him having to serve 10 years before being eligible for parole consideration.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and some local defence attorneys have also lamented that due to the tough sentences under the new Firearms Act, gun cases may not be cleared by way of guilty pleas from accused persons because the accused persons are mostly opting to have their cases tried.