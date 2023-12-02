Gordon powers Newcastle to victory over Man United in EPL Loop Jamaica

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Anthony Gordon scored for the fourth straight home game for Newcastle to earn a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

The winger tapped in from close range from Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 55th minute for the only goal of a game Newcastle dominated at St. James’ Park.

It ended a run of three victories in a row without conceding for Man United, which were overtaken by Newcastle and dropped to seventh place.

Already hit hard by a long list of absentees, Newcastle saw goalkeeper Nick Pope helped off with what appeared to be a serious leg injury in the 86th.

Pope’s replacement, Martin Dubravka, let in a goal in the 89th from a rare chance for United but it was disallowed for offside against Harry Maguire, who unwittingly deflected home a shot from substitute Antony.

Trippier is contributing as much in attack as he is in defense for Newcastle. It was a league-leading seventh assist of the campaign for the right back, who struck the underside of the crossbar from a free kick in the first half.

Both teams were coming off draining and, in some ways, demoralizing away trips in Europe midweek. Newcastle conceded a contentious equalizer deep into stoppage time against Paris Saint-Germain and Man United were held by Galatasaray to 3-3 despite twice holding a two-goal lead.

United appeared to lack energy against Newcastle, having only one shot on target and conceding 22 attempts.