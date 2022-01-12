Govana “Power Up” Like Goku In New Video

Spanish Town native Govana is back with a new video titled “Power Up.”

The dancehall deejay teased the audio of his new track about a month ago while cruising in his Mercedes during the downtime of his US tour. The official music video also sees Govana living lavishly, a dream he has for every “ghetto yout.” Much of the visuals are shot outside of Jamaica, which should the entertainer documenting his tour. Throughout the clip, you’re able to see a mixture of adoring fans from different locations clamoring to get close to the entertainer.

“Suh guh tell the yutes dem we affi rise / Just believe say yuh have the power like Selassie voice,” Govana sings the verse before doubling down in the chorus. “Every ghetto yute / Power up! / Buy the land then yuh get the tower up / Stinking rich sour up / The benz white like say it flour up.”

Earlier this week, Govana reflected on the year he got the seal of approval from dancehall fans. His fun, catchy lyrics on tracks such as “Breeze” and “Baked Bean” would also see him being dubbed one of the most lyrically inclined entertainers of the genre.

“2022 …. 5 YEARS NOW SINCE THE BIG BREAK …GIVE THANKS TO THE FANS … MEK WE KEEP THE FIRE BLAZING …. WHICH YEAR YUH BECAME A FAN??” He questioned.

Govana, formerly Deablo, changed his name following the success achieved from his “Run Road” collaboration with Aidonia. The entertainer previously explained to the Star the reason behind his name change.

“When mi start do road wid Deablo, people a seh: “You a sing conscious songs, why you a call yourself devil?’ A lot of my friends said I shouldn’t change it, but I was wondering how marketable am I. Mi just seh if mi want more altitude towards my career, I should get a more palatable name. Imagine Chronixx and Deablo on one track; it don’t make any sense,” he said.

Watch Govana’s new video “Power Up” below.