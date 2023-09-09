Government and sponsors rally to provide new home for netballer Loop Jamaica

Jamaican international netballer, Latanya Wilson, expressed gratitude as she received the keys to a new home during a handover ceremony at the Ministry of Sports on Wednesday.

The Government of Jamaica, in partnership with the National Housing Trust, provided Wilson with a new house in St Catherine on a lease-to-buy basis.

“I am delighted that, at 22 years old, I am securing a lease to own my place. I’m at a loss for words to express my emotions. It’s an incredible feeling, and I’m extremely thankful to all the sponsors, the government, and the ministry for their support,” she said.

Wilson who played for the Adelaide Thunderbirds in the Suncorp Super Netball League lost everything after her family’s home in Jamaica was destroyed by fire on August 17.

The blaze, believed to be the work of arsonists, also left many others homeless or displaced in the Kingston area.

The fire occurred three weeks after Wilson’s bronze-winning performance with the Sunshine Girls at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. The podium finish at the World Cup came almost a year to the day after they secured a historic silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Regrettably, both of those significant pieces of silverware, along with Wilson’s medal for winning this year’s Super Netball league, were among her possessions destroyed in the fire, as reported by Netball Jamaica.

Wilson has been a prominent player in Australia’s domestic netball scene for the past three seasons and played a pivotal role in the Thunderbirds’ success in 2023.