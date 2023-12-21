Government committed to developing aviation sector Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz has pledged the government’s continued support in developing the aviation sector.

Speaking at a MBJ Airport Limited forum held at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James recenty, Mr. Vaz said Jamaica’s airports play a pivotal role in connecting people, facilitating trade, and driving economic growth.

“This second airport forum put on by MBJ Airports Limited will provide a valuable opportunity to collectively address key issues, share insights, and foster collaboration to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of our aviation infrastructure in our country,” Mr. Vaz said.

“I commend the organizers for their dedication to promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange within the aviation community, as we see progress being made at the airports for a better future in Jamaica. Your commitment to advancing the sector aligns seamlessly with the Government’s shared goal of creating a robust and future-ready aviation ecosystem,” he added.

Mr. Vaz noted that in the face of an ever-evolving global landscape, it is imperative that stakeholders make time to come together to foster innovation, share best practices, and chart a course toward a sustainable and resilient aviation future.

The Minister noted that the nation’s airports must not only meet current demands, but also anticipate the needs of future generations.

“The demands on our airports are ever-growing, driven by the increasing global mobility of people and goods. It is our responsibility to adapt, innovate, and invest in the infrastructure that will define the future of air travel,” Mr. Vaz stated.

“This is exactly what I have seen happening at Sangster International Airport by MBJ limited. Recently, the airport had some hiccups which I know have been remedied to ensure travel ease for both tourists and returning Jamaicans alike,” he added.

In the meantime, Minister Vaz said major works have been undertaken at the Sangster International Airport to attract more international flights.

The airport recently welcomed three new flights, United Airlines from Denver, Colorado; Norse Airlines from London Gatwick, United Kingdom; and Canada Jetlines from Toronto, Canada.

He further stated that the renovations being undertaken by MBJ will make the gateway more viable and attractive for all passengers, stakeholders, and investors.

“I urge you to ensure that one of the primary objectives during your discussion is that the airport is not just efficient, but also sustainable. Strive for a balance between progress and environmental stewardship, as the region and the world are looking on,” he added.