Government creating modern Customs Act – Hill | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Customs Act, which is to be repealed and replaced, will provide a modern framework that further enhances the ease of doing business.

The Act, which is currently before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, will improve customs practices and procedures to facilitate trade effectively and efficiently.

It will also ensure increased predictability and compliance with Customs requirements.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, said that modernisation is expected to bring significant benefits to the trading community by improving customs clearance and revenue collection, simplifying procedures for businesses and providing more efficient service delivery to the general public.

“With these changes, Jamaica will be in a better position to offer diversified export products within new markets, creating greater opportunities for stakeholders within the industry through the local business community,” he said.

Minister Hill was addressing the Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association of Jamaica (CBFFAJ) 56th Annual General Meeting on Sunday (July 3) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.

He emphasised that the Government is putting a supportive framework in place to facilitate growth and efficiency in trade.

“My ministry is committed to ensuring that even as Jamaica takes advantage of growing near-shore opportunities, especially by expanding Special Economic Zones (SEZs), we are supported by the right governance and legislative frameworks to increase access to wide international markets through accredited testing, inspection and certification services, reduced trade costs for exporters and manufacturers,” he noted.

He informed that the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is also being updated to function in an even more customer-friendly manner and with ease and efficiency.

CBFFAJ is the largest body of its kind in the Caribbean, representing the interests of licensed customs brokers, freight forwarders, logisticians and professionals engaged in customs clearance and third-party logistics processes in the trade of goods and services, in and out of Jamaica.