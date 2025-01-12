Government expects to deliver 10,000 water tanks starting this month

The Government is set to distribute 10,000 black water tanks to vulnerable families across the island soon.

The announcement was made by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for water, Matthew Samuda, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hampshire/Riversdale Water Supply Project in Riversdale, St Catherine on Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at providing water storage facilities to households in need, particularly in areas affected by drought.

According to Samuda, the procurement process is complete and delivery is expected to start this month.

"The prime minister would have announced in his budget presentation that 10,000 tanks would be made available to households in need," Samuda said.

"The procurement process is at an end. We expect to see delivery starting next month (this month, February)," Samuda stated.

The initiative is part of the Government's plan to improve water resilience as outlined by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his 2023 and 2024 budget debate presentations.

Samuda said the Government's intention is to also boost water security and sanitation services, ensuring persons, particularly in rural communities, have access to reliable water storage facilities.

"So, 10,000 vulnerable families across this country will benefit from water storage at their household... The procurement process is at end, and for that, we are thankful," Samuda stated.