Government MPs congratulate MP George Wright on his marriage Loop Jamaica

Central Westmoreland Member of Parliament (MP), George Wright, continues to receive commendations for recently tying the knot with his former common-law wife, Tanisha Singh.

Wright and Singh made national headlines in April 2021 following a viral video in which a man was captured directing blows on a woman with both his fists and a stool.

It was alleged that the man and woman in the video were Wright and Singh, but both have neither confirmed nor denied that they were the individuals in the widely circulated video all of two years later.

On Saturday, Wright, now an independent parliamentarian, and Singh got married at the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Church.

A day after the wedding, Wright, who resigned from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in June 2021 shortly after the video went viral and amid public pressure, was spotted at his former party’s annual general conference.

In interviews with reporters on the day, Wright dubbed himself an ‘independent Labourite’, a term some prominent party figures have used in reference to him.

Ahead of giving his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Wednesday, Wright received loud cheers and congratulations from JLP MPs on his marriage.

“I’m informed that you’re recently married,” said Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, to Wright when she was informed that he is now a husband.

“Congratulations, and let me put on record, I hope you’ll be an excellent husband,” Holness said as the cheers from her colleagues continued.

Notably, there were only two of the 14 MPs from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) present in the chamber during the ‘cheering segment’ for Wright. They were Leader of Opposition Business in the House and MP for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell; and Central St Mary MP, Dr Morais Guy.

At the start of his contribution to the constituency debate, Wright described his wife as his “source of strength”, receiving further cheers and desk banging from the Government MPs present.

“For the first time I openly acknowledge my friend, my confidant and my long-life partner, my wife, Miss Tanisha Singh, whose unwavering love and commitment is my source of strength,” stated Wright.

At the close of his presentation, Deputy Leader of the House, Olivia Grange, commended Wright for his “quite short”, but “well delivered” presentation.