Government on alert for severe weekend weather – Chang Loop Jamaica

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who up to Friday afternoon, was in charge of the Government in the absence of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said he would have attended a meeting that was called by the Ministry of Local Government to strategise with the Disaster Risk Management Committee as the island braces for severe weather over the weekend.

The island was placed on a tropical storm watch late on Friday afternoon, with the Meteorological Service making the announcement.

“All the agencies have been alerted and are in responsive mood. The Ministry of Local Government, which has responsibility for ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Planning), has called for a meeting tomorrow (Friday) of the Disaster Risk Management Committee, and I will be there. All the relevant agencies, in particular the security forces, JDF, police, NWA, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Ministry of Labour and Social Security and several (other) Government agencies,” said Chang on Thursday.

He added that all Government agencies have been placed on alert in preparation for the inclement weather conditions.

“The whole of Government is on alert in case we are exposed to severe weather conditions over the weekend,” stated Chang.

Fishers have also been ordered to evacuate the cays, and those on land are advised not to venture out to sea.

“The fishers on the cays are advised to begin evacuation now. And those who are on shore, not to go back to sea,” said Chang.

The system is moving westward and likely to get more organised and by the weekend we will see how it is moving. It’s south of us and we should have the impact, whether heavy rains or heavy winds or more severe weather. The Met Office is keeping us alert and every three hours should review and issue bulletins accordingly,” Dr Chang said.

He said he was in touch with Holness, who was scheduled to return to the island on Friday afternoon.