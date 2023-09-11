Government provides safe return for Haitian nationals Loop Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica says it has facilitated the safe return of a second group of 36 Haitian nationals who arrived in Portland on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

According to a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Affairs and Communication, the Ministry of National Security took prompt action upon learning of the group’s arrival.

“The Ministry of National Security became aware of the group’s arrival and consequently mobilised through the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Passport Citizenship and Immigration Agency, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the necessary measures to see to their safety and welfare needs.

“Following the completion of our immigration checks and security vetting, the group was denied entry. From the vetting process it was found that there were members who had been previously removed from Jamaica for breaches of entry,” the release stated.

The statement also mentioned that the government, along with its partners, continues to support a separate group of 37 Haitians who arrived in Jamaica on July 10, 2023, and subsequently applied for asylum.