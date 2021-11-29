Government to examine how un-vaxxed infirmary workers are treated | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie says the time will come when an analysis of how to deal with unvaccinated workers at infirmaries will have to be done, even as Government maintains it’s no mandatory vaccination stance.

“The time is going to come when we will have to examine how we treat those unvaccinated persons in the institution if they have to be dealing with the patients on a regular basis. And that is very, very important. Very important. And again we are not forcing anybody take the vaccination, that is not the policy of the Government. But the Government maintains that in order to protect the interest, especially of the vulnerable we will have to examine how we proceed after,” Mckenzie explained.

He was speaking against the backdrop that 30 per cent of the infirmary staff remain unvaccinated and McKenzie revealed that they are being gently persuaded to get inoculated.

“The prime minister has said and I am going to repeat it- we are not forcing anybody to get vaccinated. We are using moral persuasion, talking to persons. A percentage of those persons are persons (not vaccinated) who would have had issues that would have prevented them from taking the vaccine. I don’t know what the numbers are but we are still working. On a daily basis we still find one and two going forward to taking the vaccination,” Mckenzie disclosed.

He revealed that 87 percent of the residents at infirmaries across the country are vaccinated.

“Let me say 87 percent of the residents in our infirmaries are fully vaccinated. And 70 per cent of the workers are fully vaccinated. So what that is saying to you is that we are running a programme within the infirmaries that has to take into consideration the plight of the residents because remember these are the persons that fall within the vulnerable category of persons,” he said.

He was speaking at a workday at the Trelawny Infirmary in Falmouth on Thursday which formed a part of Local

Government and Community Month activities.