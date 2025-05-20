Government urged to reveal plan for tackling school violence ‘crisis’

News Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles speaks at a media conference on June 9, 2025. Image taken from video.

Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles is calling on the Government to clearly state its plan for addressing the growing issue of violence in schools.

At a media conference on Monday, Beckles expressed concern over the “knee-jerk reaction” from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the matter.

The Prime Minister at last week’s Post Cabinet media briefing said students found responsible for acts of violence in school will face expulsion and prosecution.

Beckles acknowledged that Persad-Bissessar’s proposed solution is ideally the existing protocol for dealing with school violence.

“The Prime Minister it would seem is not aware of the fact that acts of school violence are routinely reported to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and are already punishable by expulsion,” she said.

“It is clear that violent students must be rehabilitated or removed from the school system,” she added.

The Opposition leader said between 2022-2025 inroads were made under then education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly due to policies and intervention programmes in place, like Servol and MiLAT.

While she acknowledged the indisputable seriousness of school violence, Beckles questioned whether the Government has a plan for rehabilitation and transformation.

She said: “We are of the view that with no mention of the UNC’s (United National Congress) plan for youth, no empathy, no deep consideration, the Honourable Prime Minister has recommended expulsion and jail.

Even if a student must be expelled, there are resources the Government can employ for the issue of rehabilitation.”

Beckles said the Ministers of Education and Youth Development should elaborate further on the issue.