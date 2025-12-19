Government welcomes move by the US to expedite the reclassification of Cannabis





The government has welcomed the move by the United States to expedite the reclassification of Cannabis.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday, to fast track the reclassification of cannabis, which would pave the way for the food and drug administration to study its medicinal uses.

NBC news reported that Cannabis is classified in the same category as Heroin, Ecstasy and ISD, under the controlled substances act of 1970.

Trump’s order directs it to be reclassified a schedule 3 substance.

The executive order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to conclude the formal rescheduling process, which has been going on for more than a year and move to publish a final rule that would reclassify Cannabis.

Speaking at the signing, President Trump stressed that the order does not legalize Marijuana nor does it sanction its use as a recreational drug.

In reacting to this latest development, State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce, Delano Seiveright acknowledged that moving Cannabis from schedule one to three augurs well for medical research.

He said this move is also good for Jamaica, especially as it relates to banking regulations and Cannabis.