Governor General Dame Susan Dougan delivers the Throne Speech

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Governor General Dame Susan Dougan delivers the Throne Speech
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to record remarkable successes, despite the challenges of the COVID 19 Pandemic and the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions.

That’s according to Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan as she delivered the Throne Speech to declare the Third Session of the Eleventh Parliament open yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GG-BUDGET1.mp3

The Governor General said the Government intends to implement plans to foster the growth of the Tourism Sector to meet and exceed pre pandemic levels.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GG-BUDGET2.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols