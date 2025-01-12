Gov’t allocates $134m to farmers impacted by dry conditions

The Government of Jamaica has allocated $134 million to assist farmers in several parishes who are battling increasingly dry conditions due to below-normal rainfall since December.

Minister of Agriculture Floyd Green told the House of Representatives yesterday that $30 million of this amount is being spent to truck water to the worst-affected areas. He stated that no parish has, to date, experienced a meteorological drought. However, it is important to recognize that seven of the 13 parishes have recorded below-average rainfall, ranging from 53% to 85% of their 30-year climatological mean.

“This shortfall in precipitation has resulted in challenging conditions for our agricultural sector, particularly in areas that have consistently low rainfall. The impact of this deficit is particularly concerning for farmers who rely on regular and sufficient rainfall to sustain their crops and livestock,” Green said in a ministerial statement in the House.

He pointed out that even in cases where some parishes experienced wetter-than-normal conditions, disparities in rainfall distribution have led to inconsistencies in water availability.

He noted that farmers in parishes such as Portland, St Mary, and Kingston and St Andrew, where increased wetness was recorded, may not immediately feel the strain.

“However, in most of our western parishes, including Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, and Hanover, as well as the central parishes of Manchester and Clarendon, rainfall levels were below December 2023 and below their 30-year average. Unfortunately, these are some of our most productive parishes,” Green informed.

In recognition of the urgency of the situation and the potential impact of drier months ahead, particularly in February, March, and July, the Ministry of Agriculture has begun taking the necessary steps to alleviate the effects of the dry period and to prepare for the months to come.

“We are rolling out an immediate and strategic response to safeguard livelihoods and food production, because our farmers cannot afford to wait.

“First on the front lines is water trucking to aid in the hardest-hit parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester, and Clarendon. The ministry has committed $30 million to this effort.”

To accelerate delivery, private contractors will also be engaged to ensure that each farmer benefits.

Green stated that the National Irrigation Commission is also fast-tracking the procurement of water tanks and drip irrigation hoses, ensuring that those who need them most receive support.

For those already preparing water catchment areas, pond liners will be provided, prioritizing larger production zones and farming clusters. To further combat the dry conditions, Agro-Invest Corporation will distribute grass mulch to help retain soil moisture and protect crops.

“This comprehensive response is backed by a $134 million budget, strategically allocated to provide real, tangible relief,” said Green. Support is being provided by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and Food for the Poor, which are stepping up with vital contributions, pond liners, and water pumps to further strengthen the response.

Additionally, Food for the Poor has committed to providing 100 small water pumps, which will be distributed to farmers in the targeted production areas.