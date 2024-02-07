Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports Promotion Loop Jamaica

The Government will be providing grant funding of $500,000 to each Member of Parliament (MP) to jumpstart holistic efforts to promote physical activities and sport at the grassroot level.

Sports Minister Olivia Grange made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Grange noted that as a member of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee on Physical Activity and Sport, Jamaica must demonstrate its commitment to promoting the Fit for Life programme.

Fit for Life is UNESCO’s Sport flagship programme aimed at increasing participation in physical activity and sport through targeted investments.

“Physical activity and sport can yield a wide range of benefits to individuals, communities, and society at large. In each jurisdiction, the Fit for Life programme will have a different look and feel. In Jamaica, Fit for Life will be multifaceted and proposes to be a harmonised approach to sport development,” Grange informed.

She explained that the disbursement of the funds will allow for community-based projects aimed at improving physical activity and increasing sport in the communities.

“The grant may be used for the hosting of community sport competitions and, the purchase of sport gear and equipment. Everywhere a Member of Parliament goes, somebody’s asking for a ball, a football, field preparation, or upgrade of sport facilities,” she said.

The grant will be accessible through the Sport Development Foundation (SDF), following the successful submission of a proposal detailing the community sport development project to be executed.

Grant proposals must identify how community members will benefit from the initiatives and the methods that will be employed to document and track the impact of the investment.

“Proposals should be submitted no later than March 1… because the fiscal year ends at the end of March. So, we would want you to use those funds before the end of the fiscal year. The letters will be distributed shortly; payments will be made on submission of a pro-forma invoice by a registered or bona fide community-based organisation or to a supplier on behalf of the community-based organisation,” Grange said.

“The guideline, it’s not stringent, as long as you can prove that you have an organisation. There are a lot of clubs in your communities, and you can go ahead and get your pro forma invoice in the name of the club and the SDF will process it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Grange said the intention is to expand and continue the programme, “because we believe in community sports development and community cultural development programmes.”

She further stated “I will be meeting next week with the Sports Development Foundation to look at what their plans are for this year. They are limited in terms of funds because you know that the funds also go to Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund. However, we want to ensure that the funds that SDF gets, that we make sure that the country benefits, that we maximise those funds,” she emphasised.”