Gov’t announces measures to combat recent rise in robberies Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government announced that additional police officers have been deployed to stem the recent wave of robberies while disclosing that it has pledged $75,000 to go towards an existing Crime Stoppers reward for the arrest of these stickup men.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these perpetrators.

The disclosures were made in a joint statement on measures to combat crime issued by Governor Martyn Roper, G Wayne Panton and Leader of the Opposition Roy Mctaggart on Friday, December 16.

The joint statement followed the Commissioner of Police briefing Cabinet and Members of Parliament on the current spike in robberies.

According to the statement, 32 armed robberies — whether with a firearm or bladed weapon — have been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) since August.

These robberies span from retail and commercial stores, robbery of the person and also include two instances linked to illegal gambling, according to the statement.

The RCIPS is said to have identified a loosely associated group of suspects involved in the commission of these robberies, who often operate in small groups of four or fewer.

“The RCIPS has deployed additional resources, both overtly and covertly, including additional officers with firearms to protect the community and arrest those responsible for the robberies,” according to the joint statement.

It added: “During what is traditionally one of the most pleasant times of the year, we know there has been public concern with the recent spike in reported robberies through the community. We wish to assure the public that we along with Members of Cabinet, and all MPs share your concern. These robberies do not align with our strong Caymanian values of honesty, work ethic and caring for our neighbours.”

The statement touted the RCIPS’ “proven track record of confronting and reducing serious crime” while calling for the public’s support of the “brave men and women of the RCIPS who risk their lives to keep us safe”.

The statement added: “The RCIPS needs the help of the community to tackle this serious crime spree and community engagement is necessary to identify and apprehend the criminals involved. The police need our support to keep our businesses, homes and families safe.

“There are people in the community who know the identity of these criminals. If you do, you have a duty to your country and your community to share the information you know.”

This can be done by contacting the RCIPS using their online form, which you can do anonymously; or by calling the RCIPS Confidential Tipline at 949-7777 where you can leave an anonymous voicemail.

Also, you may submit tips to Cayman Crime Stoppers on their website caymancrimestoppers.com and it will be shared with the RCIPS without identifying the source.

“We are pleased to announce that Crime Stoppers has offered an award up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these robbers. We wish to record our thanks to Crime Stoppers for being a valuable partner in safeguarding our community. It is for this reason, that the Government has pledged an additional $75,000 to be added to the reward to encourage persons to help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement noted.

The statement added: “The Cayman Islands Government has zero tolerance towards crime and we will work with the RCIPS to prevent further escalation of any activity that incites fear and anguish in our communities.

“Again, we implore everyone to cooperate with the police, and proactively offer any information that could assist in ongoing investigations. We deserve to enjoy the holiday season, including shopping for gifts for our loved ones, without the fear of being a victim of crime.

“Finally, to the offenders of these crimes — we urge you to consider the consequences of your actions. Our prisons are filled with persons who thought they would never be caught for their acts. Do not mistake short-term gains from these horrible and nefarious activities for success. Justice will be served and the penalties will indeed be appropriate for the level of distress and harm being caused to the citizens of our community.”

NewsAmericasNow.com