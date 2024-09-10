Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

Guidelines for nomination day and by-election in NE St Ann

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Tuesday Sep 10

31°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport, Daryl Vaz, has announced that significant reductions in electricity bills are expected for the September billing cycle.

This follows productive discussions held this morning with the President of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), where it was confirmed that the necessary adjustments are being implemented in accordance with the Office of Utilities Regulation’s (OUR) directives.

Minister Vaz expressed optimism about the upcoming changes, stating, “After discussions with the President of JPS, he advised me that work began, for the September bill cycle.

He confirmed that significant reductions should be seen, aligning with the OUR’s instructions and the government’s advocacy. I am hopeful that this month’s results will bring much greater satisfaction to our citizens compared to the previous month.”

The anticipated reduction in electricity bills reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to address public concerns regarding energy costs, particularly since the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July this year.

Minister Vaz emphasized the importance of rectifying challenges after customers reported receiving higher than usual bills over the past month.

In response to these complaints, the Energy Ministry established email addresses in August 2024, to streamline the reporting of significant issues experienced by many JPS customers.

Over three thousand emails have been recorded since and are being forwarded to the OUR for further action.

As the September billing cycle progresses, the government will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that JPS adheres to the prescribed adjustments.

Minister Vaz assures the public that its feedback is valued and the government is committed to improving energy affordability across the country.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Holness ‘anxious’ to have Integrity Committee report tabled

Entertainment

“The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” begins in Canada, US

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

See also

Jamaica News

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols