Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport, Daryl Vaz, has announced that significant reductions in electricity bills are expected for the September billing cycle.

This follows productive discussions held this morning with the President of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), where it was confirmed that the necessary adjustments are being implemented in accordance with the Office of Utilities Regulation’s (OUR) directives.

Minister Vaz expressed optimism about the upcoming changes, stating, “After discussions with the President of JPS, he advised me that work began, for the September bill cycle.

He confirmed that significant reductions should be seen, aligning with the OUR’s instructions and the government’s advocacy. I am hopeful that this month’s results will bring much greater satisfaction to our citizens compared to the previous month.”

The anticipated reduction in electricity bills reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to address public concerns regarding energy costs, particularly since the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July this year.

Minister Vaz emphasized the importance of rectifying challenges after customers reported receiving higher than usual bills over the past month.

In response to these complaints, the Energy Ministry established email addresses in August 2024, to streamline the reporting of significant issues experienced by many JPS customers.

Over three thousand emails have been recorded since and are being forwarded to the OUR for further action.

As the September billing cycle progresses, the government will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that JPS adheres to the prescribed adjustments.

Minister Vaz assures the public that its feedback is valued and the government is committed to improving energy affordability across the country.