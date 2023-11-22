Gov’t approves $1.4 billion mitigation, Christmas work programme Loop Jamaica

The Government has approved a $1.4 billion constituency-based mitigation and cleaning programme.

Under the engagement, $22 million is to be allocated for each constituency to undertake minor civil works and public sanitation which becomes necessary at the end of the hurricane season in November and coincident with the Christmas period.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday in relation to the recent impact of Potential Tropical Cyclone 22.

Holness said the programme will involve targeted interventions with the following priority rankings – the reopening of blocked roads, cleaning of critical drains that are now heavily silted, patching of main thoroughfares that have been scoured, construction of new structures, such as retaining walls, and river training as funds become available.

He added that letters have already been sent out to all Members of Parliament (MPs) explaining how the programme will work.

Giving a breakdown of the $22 million allocated for each constituency, the prime minister indicated that $10 million of the amount has been earmarked for road rehabilitation.

“No reallocation is permitted from this category. However, a maximum of $5 million may be transferred from other areas to road rehabilitation, allowing for a total maximum utilisation of up to $15 million,” Holness explained.

A total of $6 million has been allocated towards de-bushing. Up to $3 million from this provision may be reallocated to other areas.

“A minimum of $3 million must be dedicated to de-bushing, and a maximum of $2 million may be transferred from other areas to de-bushing, allowing for a maximum of $8 million permissible for this purpose,” Holness said.

“This flexibility in reallocation is in recognition of the variation between urban and rural constituencies in terms of what is required de-bushing,” the prime minister added.

For drain cleaning, some $3 million has been allocated towards this effort. A maximum of $2 million may be reallocated from this provision to other areas, resulting in a minimum allocation of $1 million for drain cleaning.

In terms of garbage collection, some $3 million has been allocated, and no reallocation is permitted from this component.

The programme is to be implemented by the National Works Agency (NWA) and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

The funds are to be used to clean critical drains, for road patching, de-bushing and sanitation.

All agency fees are to be covered by the project funds, ensuring that no fees are deducted from the constituency allocations.

“I have directed the NWA to collaborate with all relevant entities, including Municipal Corporations, to conclude detailed designs and final estimates for any substantial repairs. I anticipate that work will begin as early as possible and continue into the festive season,” said Holness.