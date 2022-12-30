Govt’ Christmas workers paid through Lynk’s JAMDEX pilot Loop Jamaica

Lynk said it has successfully completed a pilot of government disbursements involving just under 100 workers in two St Andrew communities.

The pilot is a partnership with the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to test issuing larger payments through the Lynk app.

The pilot provided critical information to guide the integration of JAMDEX as a form of payment for Government welfare programmes such as PATH.

Lynk has been working with BOJ to introduce the concept of digital currency, onboard users and community merchants, and educate the public on the benefits of digital payments.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Government, the Bank of Jamaica and the chosen communities for this pilot and we’re confident that as the workers go to top up, pay bills, make purchases, and cash out, they’ll have a greater appreciation for the speed, convenience and safety that comes with Lynk,” said John-Matthew Sinclair, Chief Product Officer of Lynk. “We celebrate one year of operation this December, and this is an incredible way to ring it in. We’ve been discussing the application of Lynk as a payment solution for Government workers, and now we can see that coming to life with CDF workers successfully receiving and accessing their funds through the app – the road to digital adoption has never looked so clear.”

Sinclair explained that the process of gathering information about the communities, educating residents, onboarding and recruiting businesses to accept digital payments began in early October.

“We’ve had community members involved in every step of this process. There have been stakeholder meetings, town halls, feet on the street to onboard individuals, business meetings, and many more activities to help ensure that the residents are comfortable with the app and have multiple places to spend their earnings in the communities,” said Sinclair.

St Andrew Northwest and Southeast are the two constituencies that participated in the current pilot.

Speaking on the process, Bevlyne Burgess, a resident of Marverly who assisted in the CDF disbursement to her community member, said: “The experience has been great because it eliminates the stress of having to manually process payments and some of the workers don’t have access to online banking, so Lynk is very convenient for them as well – they can see the payment reflected in real-time on their phones.”

Andrew Geohagen also participated in the pilot and said: “It was a wonderful experience; not cumbersome. Persons sign up, get money, then go to the ABM and everything is alright. I think it should be expanded because the process was definitely easier than last year.” Disbursements are typically done in cash, with workers visiting a select site to collect.

“The last year has been about learning from our users and getting the feedback needed to improve the app” said Denise Williams, Chief Growth Officer at Lynk. “We’re going to use these learnings to deliver a high-quality experience to our customers in 2023.

In addition to working with the BOJ on bulk payment solutions, she said Lynk has been testing its remittance feature to launch this to the public in January 2023.

“This will make Lynk the first digital wallet to directly accept remittance transfers in Jamaica,” said Williams.