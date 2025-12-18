Gov’t commences road patching works in Kingston under the Go Road Rehabilitation Programme





The Government has commenced road patching works in Kingston under the Go Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The works target priority corridors that require immediate repair to improve road safety and driving conditions.

Work has begun along Waterloo Road, East Kings House road, Mandela Highway and several other roads in Kingston and St Andrew.

These initial activities form part of a wider, phased effort to address deteriorated roadway sections, with a focus on areas affected by scouring, potholes, and general surface failure.

Minister with responsibility for works Robert Nesta Morgan, explains that the go programme will expand beyond Kingston and move into other parishes in the coming days.

This comes as works continue islandwide in a structured rollout aimed at restoring key routes and supporting daily commuting, commerce, and public transportation.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution, when travelling through active work zones, obey posted instructions, and expect intermittent delays as crews carry out patching operations.

Further updates on the programme’s rollout schedule and the next areas to be targeted will be provided as works progress.

The $1.6 billion Graded Overlay Emergency Road Rehabilitation (GO) Programme, will see works being undertaken on several critical corridors across the island, many of which were damaged by potholing and scouring during Hurricane Melissa.

The go road rehab is focused on main and heavily travelled corridors that are vital for daily commuting, commerce, access to schools, health facilities, farms and town centres.

The go programme is being led by the National Works Agency (NWA) under the policy direction of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development.