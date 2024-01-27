Gov’t commits to invest resources to divert young people from crime Loop Jamaica

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says the Government is committed to investing resources and partnering with international agencies to divert young people away from crime.

Cuthbert-Flynn, who was speaking at the handover ceremony for musical equipment to Flanker Primary School, Montego Bay, St. James, on January 25, said the commitment is a part of the Government’s ongoing effort to address and reduce criminal activities.

She said the $1 million worth of musical equipment presented to the inner-city Montego Bay school by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), forms part of an initiative aimed at providing students with opportunities for creative expression and skill development, which would ultimately serve as a positive outlet and an alternative to engaging in criminal activities.

“As we hand over these musical instruments, I want to encourage you, the students, to use them wisely and to develop your musical skills. I want you to see them not only as musical instruments but instruments of purpose that may one day help to shape your future,” the State Minister said.

“I urge you to tap into the world of opportunities that these resources may open. I want to remind you that music and sports are powerful tools that can easily influence you and provide real avenues for growth and development. It is for this reason that the Ministry of National Security, under its Crime Prevention and Community Safety Branch, has implemented the Music, Sports and Technology Initiative as a significant tool to target at-risk youth to reduce the risk of generating potential violence producers,” she added.

The State Minister further highlighted the Government’s commitment to collaborate with international organisations, such as the USAID, to leverage additional expertise and resources in implementing programmes and initiatives, aimed at youth development and crime prevention.

This partnership, she said, signifies a concerted effort to address the root causes of crime and provide holistic support to communities in need.

For his part, Ambassador of the United States to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nickolas Perry, emphasised the importance of investing in the youth and providing them with constructive and enriching experiences, noting that it is crucial to reach them at an early age and provide them with the necessary resources and support to help build a brighter future.

He said that by engaging in music and the arts, “we” [stakeholders and administrators] can channel their energy and creativity towards positive pathways, steering them away from the allure of criminal behaviour.

Meanwhile, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vernon Ellis, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is always happy to do its part in working with the USAID and, by extension, the US State Department, calling them invaluable partners.

“The donation to Flanker Primary School represents a step forward in the multifaceted approach to addressing crime and youth empowerment. Investing in education, creativity, and collaboration with international partners, shows the country’s willingness to create opportunities for its youth to thrive and contribute positively to their communities,” he added.

Also at the ceremony were members of the USAID, led by Country Representative, Dr. Jay Singh, and Flanker Primary School Principal, Colette Barnes.