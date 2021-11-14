Gov’t employee and salesman charged with ammo seizure in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine North police have charged a man and a woman in connection with the seizure of some 150 rounds ammunition in the division last week.

Charged with illegal possession of ammunition are 33-year-old salesman, Horace Petinaude, of Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine, and 62-year-old Shirley Laing, a supervisor employed to a Local Government body.

The two are to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police are conducting a further probe to determine whether Petinaude is allegedly a major supplier of guns and ammunition to criminal elements across St Catherine.

Reports are that the man was apprehended in Tawes Meadows in the old capital, Spanish Town, on Wednesday, November 3.

He was allegedly found in possession of some 50 rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent search of his house in Cumberland, Portmore, resulted in the alleged seizure of an additional 100 rounds of illegal ammunition by law enforcers.

Laing, who was allegedly at the premises, was detained.

The two remain in police custody.