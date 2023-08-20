Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour Loop Jamaica

With increased demand for skilled labour locally, the HEART/NSTA Trust’s apprenticeship programme is to be revamped and launched next year to effectively cater for the needs of persons seeking on-the-job training in several skill areas.

An Institute of Apprenticeship is also being considered to facilitate this transformation effort.

The disclosures were made by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dana Morris Dixon, while speaking with her Cabinet colleague, Robert Morgan, during his ‘Good Morning Minister’ radio programme on Wednesday.

“In every other part of the world where skills training has done well, apprenticeship is a key element of it, and one of the things that we’re working on is an Institute of Apprenticeship where we can revamp and redo the entire apprenticeship programme in Jamaica,” said Morris Dixon.

She added that the launch of the programme is to take place “at some point in the first half of next year”.

Morris Dixon pointed to a previous study of the HEART/NSTA Trust by the Education Transformation Commission, in which it made a recommendation for apprenticeship.

“The apprenticeship programme is a central element. It is going to be central to us moving forward, because not everybody is going to want to go do the classroom thing; you can learn on the job,” she declared.

The Government is on a massive quest to transform HEART/NSTA Trust, the country’s premier skills training agency, to ramp up the pool of trained skilled workers nationally.

As part of its ongoing transformation efforts, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the removal of fees for courses up to level four at the training agency.

Then last week, the $2 billion Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) programme was launched to bolster the social mobility of 2,500 young Jamaicans. It is a collaborative effort through HEART, which falls under the OPM, and the Ministry of Education and Youth.

The initiative is to target fifth and sixth form graduates and provide sustainable avenues for skill and professional development, as well as job placement, and involves a monthly salary of $85,000.