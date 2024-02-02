Gov’t making headway with fixed-term contract concerns – Fitz-Henley Loop Jamaica

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has said the Administration has taken steps to bring relief to employees by resolving concerns about the abuse of fixed-term contracts in the public sector, which some entities have used to avoid paying full-time employment benefits.

Fitz-Henley made the comment during his closing of the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday, and noted that the issue has been a sore point in Jamaica for decades.

He was responding to Opposition senators, including Peter Bunting, who demanded a resolution to the issues during their contributions to the debate last week.

“The Opposition reiterated this point during their contribution to the State of the Nation Debate. I believe Senator Bunting spent some time on the matter. A bit of context to this issue is that the Finance Minister in January and March of last year had given a strong and clear indication that the Government of Jamaica will address this issue,” said Fitz-Henley.

He quoted Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, who told the House of Representatives last year that the Government would deal with concerns about abuse of fixed-term contractors.

“Madam speaker, it’s a big problem. We did not start the problem, but this Government will begin and advance the process of addressing this problem. The Government will move towards regularising consistently renewed contract workers and moving them to structured employment,” Clarke had told the country in March last year.

During his address in the Senate on Friday, Fitz-Henley said the Government has backed the talk with action.

“This was not big talk by the minister without action. In fact, the Government has begun the process of fixing this problem which successive Governments have skirted (around). Only a few weeks ago, a senior executive of Jamaica Confederation of Trade Union (JCTU) commended the Government for moving more than 10,000 workers from contractual arrangements to permanent employment,” Fitz-Henley stated.

He said additionally, in October of last year the Government was able to announce 927 new permanent posts in the public sector for medical practitioners, thereby eliminating the archaic and counterproductive practice of employing doctors on contracts without them being assigned to permanent positions.

“Apart from these practical actions, the finance minister has indicated publicly that the Government intends to come down hard on public sector entities which indulge in the practice of unfair contract employment, breaching the country’s laws,” Fitz-Henley said.

He reasoned that the issue of contract work will not be fixed in its totality overnight, but moved to assure that the concerns have the attention of the Government and steps are being taken to address the issue, with steady gains being made.