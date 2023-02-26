Gov’t minister pleas for more investment to achieve trade balance Loop Jamaica

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, is pleading for more investments in Jamaica, especially in the agricultural sector, to plug the country’s long-running trade imbalance.

“We need more investments, because we need to have more services and goods to export,” declared Hill while addressing Thursday’s First Rock Real Estate ‘Bonne Chance’ ground-breaking ceremony in Kingston.

“We need to export more. Why? Because we need to shrink radically that negative trade gap that we have,” he said.

Hill said the situation is dire, as Jamaica has only had one year of a positive trade balance over the last 61 years, and that in 2021, Jamaica’s import and export bill had a US$4 billion gap.

“Because last year was our 60th anniversary, I asked my researchers, ‘Gimmie the numbers from 1960,’ so I got 61 years…, and is only one of those 61 years that Jamaica had a positive trade balance, and that was in 1966 – long time ago,” he informed.

“One so-so year in 61 years. We cannot be that way,” he charged.

“So, let me tell you how bad (20)21 was. That’s the latest figure I have. We imported US$5.975 billion worth of goods and services. So how much we exported? US$1.441 billion. The negative gap is US$4.534 billion,” Hill disclosed.

According to the minister, “There is no way we’re gonna get rich keeping that going, and it has been going for so long.”

His explanation as to why this is not feasible is “because we only have three million people, and… we can’t do it.”

To that end, Hill said more investments, such as those being made in real estate, is required, to help the country as it sought to grow its economy even further.

“We need more investments in Jamaica. Real estate, absolutely. It’s hot and it’s good and it’s safe. Pension funds love it, long income streams to pay their pensioners, and I recommend it.

“… But we need other investments, (and) that’s why I am stressing investments, which is the second of my objectives. The first is to grow, grow exports,” Hill indicated.

According to him, investments in crops, including mangoes, avocados, breadfruit and ackees, are needed because “those are crops that the diaspora wants, and people who are not in the diaspora (also) want avocados because it’s very healthy.”

Other agricultural produce, including dasheen and mushrooms, can also be exported to those markets, suggested Hill.

“Those are investment destinations that people with money in Jamaica must look at,” the minister urged.